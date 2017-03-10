Brian Head Great White Weekend March 10th-12th

Brian Head – Great White Weekend II March 10-12, 2017

KOMP 92.3’s (97-1 The Point’s) final Great White Weekend of the season March 10th, 11th and 12th at Brian Head Resort. Join your friends for a weekend of skiing, boarding, prizes, and plenty of good times. Plus we’re throwing a party Saturday at Giant Steps Lodge with barbeque cook out, drinks and live music. Room packages at the Grand Lodge start at just $99 a night. Rooms sell out every year so make your reservation today.

Use promo code: ______________.

Click the Link Below For Grand Lodge Reservations

Grand Lodge Promo Reservations