Brian Head Great White Weekend March 10th-12th

March 10 - 12

Brian Head – Great White Weekend II March 10-12, 2017

KOMP 92.3’s (97-1 The Point’s) final Great White Weekend of the season March 10th, 11th and 12th at Brian Head Resort. Join your friends for a weekend of skiing, boarding, prizes, and plenty of good times. Plus we’re throwing a party Saturday at Giant Steps Lodge with barbeque cook out, drinks and live music. Room packages at the Grand Lodge start at just $99 a night. Rooms sell out every year so make your reservation today.

Click the Link Below For Grand Lodge Reservations

Grand Lodge Promo Reservations

March 10
March 12
https://www.reservationcounter.com/hotels/show/326629/grand-lodge-at-brian-head/

Brian Head Resort’s Giant Steps Lodge
329 South Highway 143, Brian Head, UT 84719 United States
435-677-9000
http://brianhead.com/summer/