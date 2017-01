Weekdays 5A – 9A

Vegas’ newest and most talked about morning show features Brittney and Sparks (the ‘B’ and the ‘S’, respectively) and their pal Dug doing what normal people do in the morning, only with more BS.

Don’t drink and drive… but do drink and drunk dial the BS Drunk Line: 702-315-3006

We play your messages back on Monday mornings 6:10 and 8:10 and every week best message wins tix.

So start dialing! …the BS Drunk Line, not your ex – you never win with that.