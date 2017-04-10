Rock and Roll Hall of Fame filled with memories

This past Friday night, April 7 was the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The 2017 inductees included: Pearl Jam, Journey, Tupac Shakur, Electric Light Orchestra, Joan Baez, Yes, and Nile Rodgers. The eventful night included tributes to Chuck Berry, Prince, and Tupac.

It began with a memorable tribute to Chuck Berry, who was the first musician inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Later on, Lenny Kravitz sang ‘When Doves Cry’ and ‘The Cross’ during his tribute to Prince.

Lenny Kravitz brought approx. 100002849393 people onstage with him for his Prince #RockHall2017 tribute pic.twitter.com/zQ7q9LlBe4 — Maeve McDermott (@maeve_mcdermott) April 8, 2017

Afterwards, Snoop Dogg inducted Tupac Shakur with an emotional six-minute speech. He was then joined by Alicia Keys, rappers YG and T.I. to perform some of his best songs.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame was another great night filled with lasting memories.

by Helen Yee | @HelenYeeSports