Las Rageous this weekend

The inaugural Las Rageous event presented by KOMP 92.3 is finally here.

The concert begins this Friday, April 21 with a solid lineup including: Godsmack, Cohered and Cambria, Anthrax, Killswitch Engage, Of Mice and Men, and The Devil Wears Prada.

On Saturday, April 22, Avenged Sevenfold, Breaking Benjamin, Mastodon, Eagles of Death Metal, All That Remains, and Escape The Fate will take the stage.

In an interview with Loudwire, Charlie Benante of Anthrax said, “We are looking forward to playing the Las Rageous festival, planning on making this first-time festival memorable.” Ben Burnley of Breaking Benjamin also told Loudwire, “We’re really excited to be a part of Las Rageous in April. We love playing Vegas and are looking forward to being a part of this new festival.”

The concert will take place at Downtown Las Vegas and there will be two stages, food trucks, sideshow performers, and more.

For more information, please visit LasRageous.com

by Helen Yee | @HelenYeeSports