Is there tension between Korn and Deftones again?

Korn and Deftones have toured together many times and both rose to prominence from California. But, is there tension rising between the two bands?

According to Korn guitarist Brian “Head” Welch in a recent interview with metal-heads.de , he spoke about the two drifting apart, “When we see ’em, it’s, like, ‘Hey, bro, what’s going on?’ But we’re not close with ’em. They just like to do their own thing. We would like to tour with ’em again one day, but I don’t think they want to, so… But it’s all good.”

This isn’t the first time there has been some sort of bad blood between the two bands. In the past, Korn’s frontman Jonathan Davis and Deftones’ singer Chino Moreno have gone back-and-forth with Davis claiming Moreno was jealous of Korn’s success.

In an interview dated back to 2003, Davis told New York radio station K-Rock, “I don’t hate Chino at all. He’s just a bitter guy. He’s been bitter since the time when we all started back in ’92 and we were all homies.”

Korn became multiplatinum artists and Davis said that since Deftones didn’t get to the level Korn did, he felt Moreno’s jealousy grew. “He really took it hard, and it wasn’t our fault or nothin’.”

Hopefully there is no rivalry brewing between the two bands again. If there is though, like they say, history repeats itself.

by: Helen Yee | @HelenYeeSports