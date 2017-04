Brittney, Sparks and Graig are joined by Nehme Abouzeid, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for the Vegas Golden Knights! Yesterday it was announced that Lotus Broadcasting, parent company of KOMP 92.3FM, would be the official radio broadcast partner for the hockey franchise.

Games will air on KOMP 92.3’s sister station FOX Sports 98.9FM / 1340AM, with select games being broadcast in Spanish on ESPN Deportes 1460AM.