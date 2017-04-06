Better Call Saul Contest

So bad it’s good. AMC’s Better Call Saul, is returning on Monday, April 10th at 10/9c and KOMP 92.3 is the only station in Vegas that is sending you to an exclusive Better Call Saul party on location in New Mexico.
Fill out all your info above and KOMP 92.3 could be hooking you up with free airfare, hotel, and party passes to a private
BETTER CALL SAUL party in Albuquerque!
You’ll also visit iconic Better Call Saul filming locations!
Don’t forget to catch the PREMIERE of the Emmy nominated series, Better Call Saul, on Monday, April 10th at 10p only on AMC!
http://www.amctv.com/shows/better-call-saul