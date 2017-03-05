Slipknot begins working on new album

During a radio interview on Detroit’s WRIF station a few days ago, it was revealed that Slipknot has started working on a new studio album. The last album they released was .5: The Gray Chapter back in 2014.

According to co-founder and member Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan, he stated, “Well, we’re writing as a band, and with Corey [Taylor] as well. We’d been touring for three years. Corey’s doing what he does, which is Stone Sour, which is awesome. And he’s living that life, which is awesome.”

Even though Corey Taylor has been busy with Stone Sour, he further elaborated on their situation, “So he does that. And we’re writing. We’re beginning to write some music for Slipknot for the new record. He’s aware of it, so while we’re writing, he’s getting songs.”

”But we’re not just going to sit around…” he continued to clarify, “Some of us aren’t just going to sit around, because we’ve done that for twenty years. We just feel like writing. We have a lot of stuff already that we wrote out on the road for the last three years. We have songs that we’ve written that are amazing.”

Hopefully Slipknot fans will be able to expect more news about their upcoming album soon.

by: Helen Yee | @HelenYeeSports