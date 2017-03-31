Breaking Benjamin’s “Never Again” rocks music chart

by: Helen Yee | @HelenYeeSports

This week, Breaking Benjamin’s hit “Never Again” from the album, Dark Before Dawn, rose from third to the number one spot on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs. It has been on the chart for 22 weeks.

According to Billboard, “Never Again” also broke into the top 20 of the all-rock-format Rock Airplay chart. Prior to that, their single “Failure”, from the same album, was also on the top of the chart.

Dark Before Dawn is the band’s fifth studio album and was released on June 23, 2015. It debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 chart. Before this album, the band was on hiatus from 2010-2014, though a greatest hits album was released in 2011.