KOMP’s Little Drummer Boy

KOMP 92.3 and Dollar Loan Center wanna hook you up with $2,500 just in time for Christmas

Autographed DrumHead framed by Monster Framing

Each weekday morning at 8:20 with B.S. in the Morning they pick a winner from the previous days winners to score the framed autographed DrumHead

KOMP 92.3 “LITTLE DRUMMER BOY” PROMOTION 2016 Official Contest Rules:

DO YOU WANT TO WIN $2,500 FROM KOMP 92.3 AND DOLLAR LOAN CENTER? THEN LISTEN TO KOMP 92.3 FROM MONDAY, DECEMBER 5th, 2016 UNTIL FRIDAY DECEMBER 23rd, 2016 AS NEVADA RESIDENTS 18 YEARS OF AGE OLDER WITH A VALID STATE OR GOVERNMENT ISSUED PICTURE ID.

THERE ARE TWO WAYS TO ENTER, 1st WAY IS TO LISTEN EACH DAY FOR THE ARTIST OF THE DAY ANNOUNCED BY B.S IN THE MORNING SHOW ON KOMP 92.3. KOMP JOCKS WILL GIVE A CUE AFTER THE ARTIST OF THE DAY IS PLAYED AND INSTRUCT LISTENERS TO BE THE DESIGNATED CALLER AT 702-876-3692. THE CORRECT CALLER WILL QUALIFLY WITH A KOMP T-SHIRT AND EACH OF THE DAILY QUALIFIERS WILL BE ENTERED INTO A DAILY RANDOM GRAND PRIZE DRAWING THAT WILL TAKE PLACE THAT FOLLOWING MORNING DURING THE KOMP MORNING SHOW FOR AN AUTOGRAPHED KOMP ARTIST DRUM HEAD. THE KOMP MORNING SHOW WILL THEN ANNOUNCE THAT DAY’S ARTIST OF THE DAY. ALL LISTENERS THAT QUALIFIED WITH A KOMP T-SHIRT WILL BE PLACED IN THE LITTLE DRUMMER BOY GRAND PRIZE DRAWING.

THE 2nd WAY TO ENTER IS TO LISTEN FOR DATES, TIMES AND LOCATIONS OF DESIGNATED KOMP VAN HITS AND ENTER INTO THE DRAWING. KOMP WILL SELECT UP TO 10 ENTRIES PER VAN HIT THAT WILL GO INTO THE GRAND PRIZE DRAWING THAT WILL TAKE PLACE ON FRIDAY, DECEMBER 23rd, 2016 FOR $2,500 PROVIDED BY DOLLAR LOAN CENTER FOR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSES.

GRAND PRIZE WINNER IS RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL APPLICABLE TAXES INCLUDING FEDERAL INCOME TAX. LISTENERS CAN QUALIFLY MORE THAN ONCE. GRAND PRIZE IS NOT TRANSFERRABLE. GRAND PRIZE WINNER WILL BE NOTIFILED BY PHONE AND OR CERTIFILED MAIL. EMPLOYEES AND IMMEDIATE FAMILIES OF LOTUS BROADCASTING, DOLLAR LOAN CENTER AND ALL PARTICIPATING SPONSORS AND OTHER NEVADA RADIO STATIONS ARE NOT ELIGIBLE FOR THIS PROMOTION.

NO PURCHASE NESSECCARY TO ENTER.