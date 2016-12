Every year the GRAMMY Hall of Fame adds to the impressive list of recordings honoring some of the essential songs and albums in the history of music.

Nirvana enter the GRAMMY Hall of Fame with “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” the song that is often credited with the start of the Grunge Era of music in the early ’90s.

The other big entry for hard rock and metal fans would be Deep Purple’s “Smoke on the Water.”